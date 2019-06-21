County equipped for swift-water rescue

State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., right, and state Rep. Brenden Jones stand at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton where they presented water rescue gear Friday to Lumberton Rescue and EMS, Parkton Fire/Rescue, and Deep Branch Fire/Rescue. Britt and Jones worked to procure about $65,000 in state money to the departments to cover the costs of Swiftwater training and obtaining equipment, such as boats, dry suits and other gear. State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., right, and state Rep. Brenden Jones stand at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton where they presented water rescue gear Friday to Lumberton Rescue and EMS, Parkton Fire/Rescue, and Deep Branch Fire/Rescue. Britt and Jones worked to procure about $65,000 in state money to the departments to cover the costs of Swiftwater training and obtaining equipment, such as boats, dry suits and other gear. A member of Deep Branch Fire/ Rescue Department examines new water rescue equipment Friday during a presentation made by state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and state Rep. Brenden Jones at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. A member of Deep Branch Fire/ Rescue Department examines new water rescue equipment Friday during a presentation made by state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and state Rep. Brenden Jones at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County rescue personnel assembled Friday to display new gear that will make them better prepared to perform water rescues and save lives.

The gear was displayed at Luther Britt Park, located 671 Branch St. in Lumberton, during a presentation attended by state lawmakers Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Rep. Brenden Jones. The two Republicans worked to procure about $65,000 in state money that was split among Lumberton Rescue and EMS, Parkton Fire/Rescue and Deep Branch Fire/Rescue. The money helped the departments pay for Swiftwater training and equipment, such as boats, dry suits and other gear.

“I just want to say it’s a humbling opportunity to be able to help Robeson County in any way that we can,” Britt said.

The equipment can save time and lives, said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director.

“We are here today to show Robeson County and North Carolina what we have done since (Hurricane) Matthew,” Chavis said. “This has been an ongoing project. During Matthew we did not have a swift-water rescue team, but we had dive teams. But, swiftwater rescue and the dive teams are two different things.”

Before getting the new equipment, Robeson County had to rely on other swiftwater search and rescue teams stationed in elsewhere in North Carolina, Chavis said.

“So now we have our own team, who will be able to provide services throughout a disaster, if we were to have another one. So, we are very excited, we are very grateful to Sen. Britt and Rep. Jones and to the gentlemen standing behind me (fire and rescue personnel) for being a part of all this,” Chavis said.

Local fire and rescue teams says that the swiftwater initiative can help decrease response times and save lives.

“Having this money has allowed us to bring Deep Branch with us and Parkton with us, which increases our manpower and it increases our logistics as far as equipment is concerned,” said Robert Ivey, commander of Lumberton Rescue and EMS.

During hurricanes Matthew and Florence there were areas of Robeson County that were isolated and hard to reach, Ivey said. Forming and deploying rescue teams ahead of a disaster throughout the county will enhance rescue efforts in the future.

“In 2017, there was a $75,000 line item in the general government section of the budget that was for training, equipment, boats,” Britt said. “In addition to those monies, there was also about $2.25 million put in the budget for statewide search and rescue funds that some of these boats come from.

“So this is kind of a mix of funds from what we got in the disaster package plus what we got with what we put in as a line item in the budget specifically for Robeson County.”

The process of purchasing the gear took six months, Ivey said.

The money was available before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, but was not distributed until the state could recover from the devastation wrought by the hurricane.

Britt said another $2.5 million for search and rescue assets is now in the two-year state budget being debated in Raleigh. The money will be in the form of grants that search and rescue teams throughout the state can apply for.

Voting on the spending plan will take place Wednesday and Thursday in the Senate, and then it will go to the House. If it passes both chambers of the General Assembly it is sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, who can accept the budget or veto it.

“This budget here is the best rural budget this state’s ever seen,” Jones said. “It would be a crying shame if we do not get this budget.”

Lumberton has had a Swiftwater certified technician on board since 2011, said Lee Hester, a Swiftwater board member for Lumberton Rescue.

“We are a state type three swift-water team, and a type three team has a minimum deployment of at least six Swiftwater technicians,” Hester said.

His team of three made 20 rescues across the county during the days after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016.

Lumberton has had water rescue equipment and teams set up since 1954, he said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

