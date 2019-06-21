LREMC dedicates new headquarters

June 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation members, employees, Board of Directors and local dignitaries recently gathered to dedicate the corporation’s new office located on N.C. 711 in the COMtech Business Park.

“This new building has been a long time coming,” said Carmen Dietrich, Lumbee River EMC’s president and CEO. “Our employees are grateful that the directors saw the need for this new office space.”

The corporation had been in its old location in Red Springs since 1945.

“The conditions in the old building had deteriorated to the point that it made more sense to replace the building than to continue to spend money on repairs” Dietrich said.

The new state-of-the-art facility provides members with a full service lobby and includes a garage and warehouse facility for housing materials to support services provided to the cooperatives membership.

“We have deployed new technology in this facility including 50 monitors for more efficient member and employee communications,” Dietrich said. “Additionally, these new technologies position us to take advantage of other changes that we anticipate coming to our industry in the future.

“Deployment of these technologies would have been difficult, if not impossible in our old facility.”

Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation is a not-for-profit electric utility owned by the more than 52,000 members in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties. The corporation has more than 60,000 accounts, over 77,000 power poles that span more than 5,600 miles across those four eastern North Carolina counties.

