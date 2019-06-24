Search leads to drug charges against 3

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Three people have been charged with drug crimes and a fourth with child abuse after a Lumberton home was searched last week and narcotics found, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Parker said complaints about drug activity led officers with the Lumberton Police Department’s Drug Unit to 734 E. 11th St. on Thursday and the discovery of what is suspected to be cocaine, marijuana, firearms, and cash.

Dandre Johnson, 28, of 734 E. 11th St., is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of child abuse. He was jailed under $500,000 bond.

Jaheam Stephens, 17, of Tobacco Road in Orrum, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Brandon Keith Lawson, 32, of Seventh Street in Lumberton, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Oylissa Hinson, 22, also of 734 E. 11th St, is charged with two counts of child abuse. She was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Parker said the same house was searched in February and at that time Johnson was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, manufacturing, sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of marijuana.

Parker said police continued to receive complaints about drug activity at the home following the February search.

