Crime report

June 24, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Elton Ray Clark, Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton; Thomas Bullard, Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Walter Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Felton Bullard, JW Road, Fairmont; Joyce Blue, North Alford Road, St. Pauls; Vertina Rogers, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; and Chris Locklear, Huggins Road, Lumberton.

Randal Bristow reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Preserve Road in Fairmont.