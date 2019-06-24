Seminar on voter-ID requirements is Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The first of two educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements that will be held by the Robeson County Board of Elections is on Wednesday.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agricultural Center, which is at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. It is free and open to the public.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

The law requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before Sept. 1. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.

The second seminar that will be held locally is at 6 p.m. on July 10 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Annex, 1 University Drive in Pembroke.

For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, visit www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.