NASCAR driver to help Ollie’s open Wednesday

LUMBERTON — A new store opening Wednesday will put to full use the former Kmart building at 2780 N. Roberts Ave.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has scheduled its grand opening for 9 a.m. Wednesday. The store, which is on on the west end of the building, next to Planet Fitness, will occupy 32,000 square feet of the 95,000-square-foot building.

According to Ollie’s website, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will attend the opening. At 7:30 a.m., tickets will be distributed to the first 250 people so they can take part in Elliott’s autograph session at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited to one per customer and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for their customer base. They are expecting a big crowd for the grand opening,” said Robert Britt, vice president of K.M. Biggs Inc., which owns the building.

The store has about 9 million rewards members, said Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

With the slogan, “Get Good Stuff Cheap,” Ollie’s specializes in closeouts, overstocked items and books. A typical store employs as many as 30 people.

“We offer real brands at reduced prices,” Altland said. “If you see it, you buy it. If you snooze, you lose.”

Ollie’s has 27 stores in the North Carolina, including one in Fayetteville, and anticipates good things from the new addition, Altland said.

“We like the area. We like the folks,” he said. “I think we’ll do very well there.”

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ollie’s has more than 300 stores in 23 states along the East Coast.

“Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory,” according to the store’s website.

The Kmart store closed in the spring of 2016. K.M. Biggs bought the property in May 2018. Leases were negotiated and construction began in December.

“It’s just gone really well,” Britt said. “The city has been super helpful and easy to work with.”

He commended the work of the contractor and construction group involved in the process.

“We’re just thankful,” he said. “We feel like it’s really good for Lumberton.”

Big Lots is the other tenant in the building. It opened there last week, moving from another location on Roberts Avenue because it needed more space.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

