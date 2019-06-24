Still no resolution on finding housing for recovery teams

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
LUMBERTON — There still is no resolution to the issue of city churches not being allowed to let teams of hurricane-relief volunteers sleep overnight on their property, and talks aimed at finding a workable solution have stalled.

Members of the Office of State Fire Marshal were to be in Lumberton Tuesday to meet with church members and local code officials to come up with a plan to temporarily house relief volunteers in the churches that did not meet fire codes, said Barry Smith, assistant director of Public Affairs at the Department of Insurance. But that meeting had to be postponed because city Director of Inspections Ben Edwards could not attend.

No new meeting date has been scheduled, Smith said.

The issue arose from routine city fire inspections at two churches. Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, located at 200 E. Eighth St. in Lumberton, was inspected on May 9. The inspection revealed facilities used for housing teams of volunteers who were helping area residents recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. On June 14, First Presbyterian Church, located at 1002 N. Chestnut St., was inspected. In both instances it was determined that the facilities did not meet fire codes and the churches were told people could no longer sleep there overnight.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor was in Lumberton on June 18 to act as a mediator between city government and the churches. After taking part in separate meetings with Edwards and city Fire Marshal Joe Oliver and then with church leaders, he said he planned to send people from his office, which falls under the state Insurance Department, to Lumberton to mediate a resolution.

“The ultimate decision rests with local code officials and the local fire marshal,” Smith said. “The OSFM staff will attempt to mediate the issue between the parties.”

Herbert Lowry Jr., pastor of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, said he has not been contacted about possible meetings. But the N.C. Conference for United Methodist Church Disaster Recovery would be who the state Fire Marshal Office contacted because the conference is “on the front lines” of the issue, he said.

It was her understanding that no one from the Office of State Fire Marshal is to be in town Tuesday, and no meeting date has been set, said Ann Wade, Lumberton site manager for the conference.

The housing still is being used, she said. She is looking for alternative housing locations, just as she has been since she came to Lumberton.

“I’ve been here a little over two years,” Wade said. “I’m always looking for alternative housing.”

Church leaders and members of relief organizations have said that if the facilities can no longer be used, then the volunteer teams must seek, and possibly pay, for alternative housing. If that happens relief efforts will be hampered or the teams will leave Robeson County, which will leave storm victims without needed help.

