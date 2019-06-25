Pets available for adoption Saturday

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense on Fayetteville Road.

The nonprofit will have puppies and kittens available for adoption. Donations of food, litter, blankets and towels are needed. Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.

