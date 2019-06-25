Man dies of injuries suffered when hit by car

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A 38-year-old Maxton man died recently from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle on June 14.

Jonathan Thomas Hall, of 4972 Red Hill Road, Apt. 134, died on June 18 at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, according to N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Ron Wright.

The accident, which occurred about one mile south of Pembroke on Deep Branch Road, was investigated by Trooper M.W. Chavis. According to Chavis’ report, Hall was on foot and trying to cross Deep Branch Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle at 4:47 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Honda passenger car, was Marcus Lawrence Bryant, 47, of 2348 Red Hill Road, Maxton. The vehicle was estimated to be going 50 mph in the 55-mph zone. Hall was wearing black, making him difficult to see, and no charges have been filed in the incident, according to the report.

Bryant, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.

