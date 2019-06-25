Seminar to focus on medical marijuana

June 25, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The topic for a webinar on Friday at Biggs Park Mall has changed from pesticides in food to medical marijuana.

The webinar, titled “Medical Marijuana and CBD Oil, What Do We Know?” at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. The event is part of a monthly educational series offered for free in partnership with the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event’s speaker will be Amanda Corbett, assistant dean for Professional Curriculum, associate director of Global Engagement and clinical associate professor at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Webinar participants will be led through discussions of the latest science about medical marijuana and CBD oil and the possible risks and benefits of using them.

Call 910-671-9393 to register for the webinar. People who are interested in the topic but can’t attend can watch live by going online to https://www.unccn.org/june2019cc.

Biggs Park Mall is located at 2800 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

CBD stands for cannabidiol. While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant. Cannabidiol can be used to relieve pain.

Staff report