Candidate to hold meet-and-greet

June 25, 2019 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — A candidate for the vacant Precinct 2 seat on the Lumberton City Council will hold a meet-and-greet on Saturday at Lumberton High School.

The event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers Precinct 2 residents a chance to meet Garry Evans and ask him questions.

Evans is one of two people seeking the seat made vacant with the Feb. 28 death of John “Big Wayne” Robinson, who had held the seat since 2011. Robinson’s wife, Melissa Nealy Robinson, is also a candidate in the election, which will be July 23.

Evans is a businessman, and Robinson is a technician at CVS Pharmacy.

The name of a third person, Charode J. Glenn Jr., will be on the ballot. Glenn filed for the seat, but later said he would not campaign for it.

There is no early voting for the special election.