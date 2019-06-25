LUMBERTON — Bounce! will close out the Alive After 5 concert series by the taking the stage on Thursday.

The band was scheduled to perform on June 6, but the concert was postponed because of the threat of severe weather.

BOUNCE! is a high-energy party band from central North Carolina. The band performs a variety of well-known songs, new and classic, in most genres. Popular songs include “My Girl” by The Temptations, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey and “Happy” by Pharrel.

The show is scheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.