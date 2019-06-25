Crime report

PEMBROKE — After approving a $6.3 million 2019-20 fiscal year budget on Monday, town leaders here boasted of no fee or tax increases and the ability to — again — give town employees a 2% cost-of-living adjustment increase.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to do this each year,” Councilman Ryan Sampson said. “We appreciate all the work the staff does.”

“The 2% shows we appreciate what you do for the town of Pembroke,” Mayor Greg Cummings said.

The spending plan presented by Town Manager Tyler Thomas does not call for increases in water and sewer fees, and leaves the property tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 of property value.

“The only reason we continue to do this is because we continue to experience growth,” Councilman Channing Jones said.

The budget plan’s highlights include new vehicles for the Pembroke Police Department and a brush truck for the fire department. Renovations to the maintenance building at the Pembroke Recreation Complex and buying three generators for the elevated water storage tank and one for the water well also are included in the budget.

The budget could possibly have its first amendment at the next scheduled meeting. During a public hearing, Flora Lowery, chairperson of the Pembroke Rescue Squad board, asked for more money to help the squad secure a loan to pay for moving into a new facility. The old building on Union Chapel Road was damaged by Hurricane Florence.

“We are looking at a property on Candy Park Road,” Lowery said. “We have applied for a loan, and we have to come up with a certain amount of money to be able to secure that loan.”

Lowry said the county has allocated $6,500 to squad — the same amount given to all squads in the county — but most of the money is given back to the county to pay for workers compensation insurance.

The newly approved town budget sets $5,000 aside for the rescue squad.

Sampson suggested not making any decisions at the meeting, but amending the budget later.

“This is a lot to take in tonight,” Sampson said. “We can help. I just don’t know what we can give tonight.”

Jones asked Thomas to go over the squad’s budget and present a recommendation to the town at the next scheduled meeting.

“It’s hard for us to understand what is being asked,” Jones said.

Also on Monday, the council members heard updates on safety measures being taken by the police department in preparation for Lumbee Homecoming, which begins Friday. Chief Edward Locklear said the town will introduce a new parade route this year. The route will begin at Pembroke Elementary School on Jones Street, turn left on Third Street and continue down to Braves Drive.

“So we will go all the way through town this year,” Locklear said.

Locklear also told the board that the N.C. Highway Patrol, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Red Springs, Lumberton and Fairmont police departments will provide extra manpower.

In other business, the council members:

— Heard a presentation from the N.C. Department of Transportation about developing a Comprehensive Transportation Plan for Robeson County.

— Set a public hearing date for Aug. 5 to amend an ordinance to clarify language on permit usage and penalties for peddlers during holidays and special events.

— Set a public hearing date for Aug. 5 for a conditional-use request to allow the Baptist Children’s Home of N.C. to operate a camping trailer site in an Office & Institutional District for the use of housing volunteer organizations who wish to park RVs and other camping trailers.

— Approved a resolution of support of the Regional Council of Governments for the delivery of state services.

— Made note of the Mother & Son Banquet that will be held Aug. 3 at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer