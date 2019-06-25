Crime report

Officer D.M. Smith reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone was under possession of a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle on Capuano Street in Lumberton after a felony conviction. The officer also reported that the individual with the rifle also had a ProMag magazine and 46 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.

Demanio McLaughin, of East 20th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered his unlocked car and stole his black .357 Magnum firearm, valued at $315.

The following break-ins were reported Sunday and Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Vertina Rogers, Lowery Road, Red Springs; Interstate 95 Mini Storage, West Broad Street, St. Pauls; and Chloe Locklear, Randall Drive, Pembroke.

Lucky’s Market, on McGirt Gin Road in Maxton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that there was an armed robbery.

Rickey Cox reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his car on N.C. 71 North in Lumber Bridge.

John Sampson reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted him with the intent to kill on Merlin Drive in Pembroke.