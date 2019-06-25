RCC’s Gold exits to round of applause

LUMBERTON — The community said farewell to Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold Tuesday afternoon during a reception in the BB&T Conference Room of the campus’ Workforce Development Center.

Gold is leaving RCC because she was recruited by the North Carolina Community College System and accepted its No. 2 spot as senior vice president and chief academic officer. Her last day at RCC is Sunday.

The college’s outgoing president summed up her tenure of about 2.5 years in five words: “Came to serve, received more.” To her faculty, Gold said: “You inspired me every day.”

“I believe in the community college mission,” she said. “Today’s workplace is complex and fast moving, and the community colleges are ready to meet that challenge.”

Gold was described by people at the reception as a “consummate professional,” “positive,” “approachable,” and “impactful.”

“She knew what to do,” Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said.

“We hate to see her go because she did a wonderful job while she was here,” said Samuel Cox Jr., RCC Board of Trustees chairman. “The only time Dr. Gold disappointed me, was the day she said she was leaving us.”

Cox noted that Gold did not apply for her new job in Raleigh. The silver lining is that she left RCC in better shape than she found it, he said.

Gold was said to have impressed all her partners: the public schools, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Southeastern Health, the Lumbee Tribe and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Linda Metzger, chair-elect of RCC’s Foundation, was on the trustee’s’ search committee that helped hire Gold.

“It was my first presidential hire, and Kim was my first interview,” Metzger said. “Was I ever impressed. She was a unanimous choice of the trustees.”

Gold came to RCC from Isothermal Community College, where she was executive vice president and chief academic officer at. Before that, she was the community college’s vice president for Academic and Student Services, dean of the Business Sciences and faculty member. She also taught Montreat College and worked as a production manager for American Greetings for two years.

Gold followed Pamela Hilbert as the fifth leader of the community college. Hilbert served for 3.5 years.

Hiring a new president is the Board of Trustees’ “primary function,” Cox said. It is expensive, and the college hired a professional search firm to solicit and screen applicants.

“We have a good number of applications, which will be narrowed down to 10 or so,” Cox said. “We will narrow it down to around three and submit our choices to the community college system.”

Cox has some experience at hiring new presidents. This is his third new president over his 20 years as a trustee.

Steven Hunt, the college’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, will serve as the interim president during July, and then William Findt will take over on an interim basis on Aug. 1.

Findt has more than 42 years of experience at community colleges, most recently serving as president of Bladen Community College for 10 years before retiring in February.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

