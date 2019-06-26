Crime report

June 26, 2019 robesonian News 0

Amber Hunt and Candice Sams, of Norment Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered their unlocked car and stole $246 in cash; a brown wallet, valued at $20; a North Carolina identification; and a Social Security card.

Kathleen Barnes, of Glisson Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a bottle of medication, valued at $219.

Billy Leviner, an employee of Fresh Foods IGA on East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone who had been banned from the store entered and stole a bag of pizza rolls, valued at $8.69.

The following break-ins were reported on Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Kamalu, Waterfall Lane, Rowland; and Joseph Jones, Dixie Drive, Red Springs.

Haley Lowery reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her car on Pearsall Road in Red Springs.