Crime report

LUMBERTON — A local lawmaker could be a target during a town hall meeting that aims to energize residents to pressure state lawmakers to support Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the budget given final approval Thursday by both chambers of the General Assembly.

The Budget Priorities Town Hall meeting is to take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Inner Peace Center For the Arts, located at 700 N. Roberts Ave. The meeting’s host will be Advance North Carolina. Also attending will be representatives of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, Equality NC, NC AFL-CIO, NC Justice Center, Progress NC, and Working America.

According to the group’s website, the mission of Advance North Carolina is to educate and mobilize “African American and progressive voters to take charge of our communities amid inclusive, committed and authentic engagement (organizing) in order to advance community-based political solutions.”

According to a press release from Advance North Carolina, Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, is one of the state lawmakers targeted for pressure.

“While no Robeson County-area Democrats sided with Republicans on the final budget, Rep. Charles Graham did not vote. But since the GOP does not have enough votes to overcome Gov. Cooper’s veto, Republicans will be courting Democrats like Graham who ‘took a walk’ on the budget to encourage them to support a veto override,” the press release reads in part.

Graham had excused absences for Wednesday and Thursday when the conference committee compromise budget was voted on. Graham could not be reached for comment Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Cooper vetoed on Friday the spending plan that was to go into effect Monday.

“I’m vetoing this budget because it fails in many ways,” Cooper said at a news conference. “This budget is an astonishing failure of common sense and common decency.”

This will be the third time in as many years as governor that Cooper has vetoed what’s annually the most important piece of legislation. His previous two vetoes were overridden. But he now sits in a stronger position because Democratic seat gains in the House and Senate have eroded the Republicans’ once veto-proof majorities.

Cooper decried the vetoed budget because it does not contain a bond and opts instead for a State Capital and Investment Fund that promises school construction projects that may never be built, according to a press release from Cooper’s office. He maintains the fund would siphon money from other budget needs, like improving school safety, raising teacher salaries, or purchasing textbooks, at a time when the bond market is robust and the state can borrow at historically low interest rates.

“We could do right by our students and get to work on those needs with a school construction and infrastructure bond at today’s historically low interest rates. But instead of a responsible bond, this budget includes a funding gimmick that’s no more than a slush fund, promising projects that may never be built,” Cooper said.

Cooper also opposes the General Assembly’s budget because it does not expand Medicaid immediately.

According to the press release, expanding Medicaid would not cost state taxpayers additional money while providing an estimated 500,000 North Carolinians with access to affordable health care. Cooper says it would boost North Carolina’s economy by $4 billion a year and create an estimated 40,000 jobs.

An attempt to override the veto will be made after the July Fourth holiday, but success appears unlikely given only a few Democrats in the House joined with the GOP in this week’s votes for the budget. Even Democratic senators who voted for the budget this week because it contained provisions they favored were in attendance Friday to stand with Cooper.

Three-fifths of the members present in both chambers must vote in favor of an override for it to be successful. Republicans control the Senate, making a successful override vote likely. But there are 65 GOP members and 55 Democrats in the House. If all House members are present for an override vote seven Democrats would need to vote in favor for the chamber to reach the 72 votes needed to defeat Cooper’s budget veto.

Until a budget that can pass muster in the General Assembly and in Cooper’s office is crafted, the state will operate under spending levels in the current fiscal year’s budget.

Cooper’s veto came under attack shortly after it was announced.

“For the last eight years, Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly have cut taxes, increased education spending, and created an economy that is the envy of the country. It’s disappointing to see Gov. Cooper veto a pro-family, pro-education, and pro-business budget without even taking the time to read it,” said Michael Whatley, North Carolina Republican Party chairman. “We call on the governor to drop the politics, sit down with the General Assembly, and find a compromise that will work for all of North Carolina.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger criticized Cooper for failing during budget talks to provide counter-offers to the legislature’s opening positions on what Cooper called priority issues.

“This is and has always been about Medicaid expansion,” Berger said. “The governor is blocking funds for teacher and state employee raises, the rape kit backlog, the Human Trafficking Commission, and other crucial investments so he can brag to his far-left base that he vetoed the budget over Medicaid expansion.

“I continue to await any counter-offer whatsoever from this governor.”

The budget won praise from East Carolina University interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach, who called it a win for health care in Eastern North Carolina.

Gerlach said, “We are extremely grateful to the General Assembly for its $215 million commitment to a new Brody School of Medicine facility that will result in more and better-trained doctors and allow us to live out our mission of excellent primary care education for North Carolina students and a focus on underserved populations, especially in our region.

“It is a breathtakingly transformative moment. We appreciate the budget negotiators for standing up for ECU.”

Rick Glazier, executive director of the NC Justice Center, issued a statement supporting Cooper’s budget veto.

“This budget proposal reflects a culmination of failures and inaction from the General Assembly to increase coverage for lifesaving care and adequately fund public education. We look forward to meaningful negotiations on a compromise budget that closes the coverage gap through Medicaid expansion and makes sound investments in the public good,” the statement reads.

The veto of the two-year budget that would spend $24 billion in the fiscal year starting Monday puts on hold $2.75 million in state funding for projects in Robeson County. It also threatens funding for a new School of Health and Allied Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“The funding in this budget provides $90 million over the next five years for capital; over the next two years $6 million for planning and design, and $1 million recurring for instructional support,” Sen. Danny Britt Jr., Republican from Lumberton, said Wednesday.

The budget also includes $1 million each for Pembroke, for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, and for UNCP, for nursing program expansion and additional programs related to occupational and physical therapy.

Cooper Berger Gerlach

T.C. Hunter Managing editor