Police need help identifying car thieves

June 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Police need help identify these three people who were seen in The Oaks early Wednesday, breaking into vehicles and stealing one car. Call Detective Evan Whitley if you recognize any of them.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police have released several photos of what appears to be three individuals who were up to no good in a North Lumberton neighborhood, and are believed to have stolen a vehicle.

Among the yards they walked through early Wednesday was that of Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who captured them on video and shared it and photographs on Facebook. They can be seen shining a flashlight into Wilkins’ patrol vehicle.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, they walked through The Oaks checking car doors, entered several vehicles and stole property. While at least four of the break-ins occurred in the Amberdale section, they were on video cameras walking through yards near White Oak Drive near the front of the subdivision about 2 a.m. They stole a white 2017 Nissan Rogue that with a South Carolina tag number NRK466 from the 4900 block of White Oak Drive.

Police are asking residents in The Oaks to check any home security footage and contact Detective Evan Whitley if they have information they believe would be useful.

Wilkins wrote that they appear to be three young white males, two of whom have long hair. He said he is in the process of enhancing the video and will post other photos and video on social media.

“If you were involved in the many break-ins that occurred in my neighborhood early this morning and you stole the car from a neighbor down the street, turn yourself in now,” he wrote.

