RCC gets two checks totaling $110,000

Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold speaks with Matrix Service Inc. representatives Wednesday after the presentation of two checks that will benefit students. Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold speaks with Matrix Service Inc. representatives Wednesday after the presentation of two checks that will benefit students. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation on Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation on Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. John Hart, left, director of business development of Matrix Service Inc., addresses students Wednesday at Robeson Community College while Jennifer Torres, human resources manager of Matrix Service Inc. and Tammy Thurman, communications relations manager at Piedmont Natural Gas look on. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation. John Hart, left, director of business development of Matrix Service Inc., addresses students Wednesday at Robeson Community College while Jennifer Torres, human resources manager of Matrix Service Inc. and Tammy Thurman, communications relations manager at Piedmont Natural Gas look on. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College received $110,000 Wednesday that will be used to prepare students for a better future.

Piedmont Natural Gas presented a check for $100,000 and Matrix Service Inc. presented a $10,000 check to the college and the Robeson Community College Foundation as an investment in student scholarships and program expansion. The presentation took place in the Charles V. Chrestman Workforce Development Building.

“So, on behalf of Piedmont Natural Gas, it is our privilege and our absolute honor to make an investment of $100,000 to Robeson Community College,” said Tammy Thurman, community relations manager.

The $100,000 gift will be used to fund scholarships in the Industrial Technology, Welding, and HVAC programs. The college will receive the money in two installments, $50,000 now and $50,000 next year.

Matrix Service Inc. chipped in $10,000, which was used for six welding machines that were delivered to the college on Monday as part of an expansion of that program.

“I feel a little guilty, our company feels a little guilty, our 5,000 people that work for us feel a little guilty because this investment is for us. We see you as a source for us, to help us grow and meet our goal,” said John Hart, Matrix senior director of Business Development.

“To the gentlemen (students) in the back, everybody here, we look very much forward to the future,” he said

Matrix Service Inc. hopes to hire RCC graduates in order to reach its employment goal of 250 for the Piedmont Natural Gas facility being built near Maxton.

The liquefied natural gas facility will provide 400 jobs over a two-year construction period and 10 to 12 permanent positions upon completion. The facility is expected to generate as much as $900,000 a year in tax revenue for the county.

Channing Jones, executive director for the Robeson County Office of Economic Development, encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities created by the gifts and the companies.

“To the students I see in the back, gentlemen, these are the type of industries and jobs that you want to be a part of,” Jones said. “The average starting wage from what I have seen with this job is around $55,000. This is with benefits with a large Fortune 100 company. That’s amazing that this is in our backyard.”

Jones then turned to the company representatives.

“You could not have picked a better organization to partner with because this investment will not just stop today, it will reverberate into the future and into the lives of so many others. Thank you again for your investment in our county,” he said. “Thank you for your investment in the lives of the students, and you’ll see great rewards and benefits from this for many years to come.”

College President Kimberly Gold recognized students and faculty with applause before her closing remarks.

“Thank you for investing in their lives, and students, it is an investment in your life. This is not a gift, they’re giving it to you as an investment and they are seeking a return on that investment and that return is that you go to work and you do a great job for them,” Gold said. “So by doing that, you get to provide for your family and you get a quality of life. So, it’s a partnership that has benefits for everyone.”

Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold speaks with Matrix Service Inc. representatives Wednesday after the presentation of two checks that will benefit students. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Gold-1.jpg Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold speaks with Matrix Service Inc. representatives Wednesday after the presentation of two checks that will benefit students. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation on Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_matrix.jpg Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation on Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_piedmont.jpg Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation Wednesday, as an investment into student scholarships and program expansion. The checks will fund Industrial Technology, HVAC, as well as the expansion of the Welding program at RCC. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian John Hart, left, director of business development of Matrix Service Inc., addresses students Wednesday at Robeson Community College while Jennifer Torres, human resources manager of Matrix Service Inc. and Tammy Thurman, communications relations manager at Piedmont Natural Gas look on. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_checksrcc.jpg John Hart, left, director of business development of Matrix Service Inc., addresses students Wednesday at Robeson Community College while Jennifer Torres, human resources manager of Matrix Service Inc. and Tammy Thurman, communications relations manager at Piedmont Natural Gas look on. Piedmont Natural Gas and Matrix Service Inc. presented two checks in the amount of $100,000 and $10,000 to Robeson Community College and the Robeson Community College Foundation. Fidel Benton | Robeson Community College

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]