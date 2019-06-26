Public hearing set for July 8 on consolidation plan

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — An estimated 200 people who live in and near Rowland attended a community meeting on Monday during which opposition was expressed concerning the planned closure of South Robeson High School.

But there were no officials with the school system in attendance, either school board members or high-ranking administrators there to hear the complaints. They are likely to hear them soon.

Melissa Davis-Ocean, who ran for school board last year but did not win, organized the meeting and said school board members had been invited. They didn’t come, but Jerry Stephens, the chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, and Commissioner Pauline Campbell did.

School board members and administrators will be at a public hearing that is scheduled for July 8, during which South Robeson’s conversion to a middle school and plans to close Rowland Middle, Green Grove, R.B. Dean and Janie C. Hargrave elementary schools as part of consolidation will be discussed.

The public hearing, which is required by law, will take place at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Lumberton Junior High School, which is located at 82 Marion Road.

Davis-Ocean said she would encourage a large turnout of people opposed to the closing of South Robeson.

Parents sounded a variety of concerns on Monday, including safety, the loss of a key piece of the community, the loss of athletic programs, long bus rides, and the disruption to students, especially rising seniors at the high school.

The consolidation plan, which was approved in a 9-0 vote by the school board, was developed by Superintendent Shanita Wooten as a way to deal with a $2 million shortfall. School officials have said the shortfall is at least partially a result of declining enrollment throughout the system, which has reduced state funding.

The plan is for R.B. Dean Elementary students to be consolidated with Townsend Middle School, Green Grove Elementary students to move to the Fairgrove Middle School campus, and Janie C. Hargrave students to attend W.H. Knuckles Elementary.

South Robeson High students would be spread among Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools.

Wooten originally had suggested closing South Robeson High for the 2020-21 school year, but the school board advised her to see if that could happen in advance of the school year that begins in August. School administrators have been working toward that end, and are expected to tell the school board soon if it is feasible.

The school board’s next regular meeting is July 9.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

