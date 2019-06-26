City man reported missing

June 26, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Lumberton man is missing and has not been seen by family members since Sunday.

Christopher Williams was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. Williams was last seen at his residence Sunday morning.

Williams is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Williams was last seen wearing black athletic shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

