RALEIGH — State lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a compromise budget that includes $2.75 million for projects in Robeson County and starts the flow of tens of millions of dollars for health-care programs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The two-year budget crafted by Republicans would spend $24 billion in the fiscal year starting July 1. House members approved it with a vote of 66 to 51. Senators approved it on a 33-15 vote.

In the House, Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, did not cast a vote because he had an excused absence. Three Democrats and all Republicans present voted yes, including Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County. Two GOP House members had excused absences.

In the Senate, four Democrats and all Republicans voted in favor of the spending plan, among them Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton. Two Democrats had excused absences.

Final budget votes in each legislative chamber are expected Thursday.

Britt and Jones praised the budget in a joint written statement.

It reads, “This is truly a great budget and the local appropriations are substantial for our district. Working collaboratively throughout the last few months, we have been able to secure much needed funding that will have a lasting impact in our district for years to come. However, Gov. (Roy) Cooper threatens to withhold these raises and millions of dollars directed to Columbus and Robeson counties because he has indicated he will not sign a budget that does not expand Medicaid.”

Cooper has asked repeatedly for certain big-ticket items to be included or left out. He has insisted that Medicaid be expanded and he doesn’t support corporate tax breaks.

Republican leaders are highlighting large amounts spent on school construction and state employee pay raises. There’s more than $700 million set aside to plan for the next recession or disaster. There are tax cuts for business and individuals.

Cooper is likely to veto the measure, and if Democratic legislators remain united behind the governor they can uphold a veto.

A budget veto would threaten funding for a new School Health and Allied Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Britt said Wednesday.

“This program is a result of many years of hard work,” Britt said. “The efforts to open an optometry school were first attempted by Sen. David Weinstein. When I and Rep. Jones were elected to serve our citizens, we took on that mantle in an effort to improve health-care access in rural Southeastern North Carolina.”

After encountering the obstacles to open an optometry school, he and Jones decided to place in the 2017 budget funding for a feasibility study for the health sciences school, Britt said. The study was finalized and released in March 2018.

“The funding in this budget provides $90 million over the next five years for capital; over the next two years $6 million for planning and design, and $1 million recurring for instructional support,” Britt said. “I, Brenden Jones and (Sen.) Tom McInnis have worked tirelessly this session to lobby our colleagues for the support of this valuable program that can lead to better health outcomes in one of the most unhealthy counties and regions in our state.”

McInnis is a Republican whose District 25 covers all or parts of Anson, Moore, Richmond and Scotland counties.

The budget also includes $1 million each for Pembroke, for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, and for UNCP, for nursing program expansion and additional programs related to occupational and physical therapy.

However, a veto by Cooper is almost guaranteed, Britt said.

“To overcome this veto we will need the support of the Democrat members of the General Assembly in this as well,” Britt said. “These Democrats have historically voted with Cooper on the budget even when there have been millions of dollars that benefited our district.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger had a message Wednesday for Cooper about a possible budget veto.

“The public elected Gov. Cooper, and if he thinks Medicaid expansion is an important enough issue that he is willing to derail a $24 billion budget, then the public deserves to hear him defend his reasoning for that position. I again extend my invitation to discuss our different positions in a joint interview,” the Republican from Rockingham said.

Cooper likely to veto in effort to expand Medicaid

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this report.

