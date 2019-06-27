Wreck kills retired law enforcement officer

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A retired Robeson County law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event, according the state Highway Patrol.

The Patrol has ordered an autopsy in the death of John Walter Leach, 67, of 1369 Emma Jane Road, St. Pauls, because evidence suggested that his vehicle never “lost speed” before striking a tree, Sgt. Ron Wright said.

Leach worked at different times as a Lumberton police officer and a sheriff’s deputy before retiring.

According to a report by investigating Trooper A.M. Humphrey, Leach was driving north on Rozier Church Road when his 2003 GMC pickup truck left the road to the right, then crossed over the highway and left the road to the left, striking a mailbox and then a large tree.

Leach, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. The accident happened about 3 p.m., and three miles north of Lumberton.

