Two sought in breaking and entering

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Lawmen have arrested one woman and are looking for two women in connection with a break-and-entering that occurred on June 10 on Harper’s Ferry Road in Pembroke.

Ashley Wallace, 24, of Pembroke, was arrested Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Lawmen are looking for Danielle Emanuel, 37, and Brittany Tyler, 30, both of Pembroke, who are each charged with breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emanuel and Tyler is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

