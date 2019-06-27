Man sought for murder attempt

By: Staff report
Locklear

PEMBROKE —A 36-year-old Pembroke man is being sought by lawmen after being charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting on Monday that left another man with a head injury.

Harvey Lee Locklear Jr., 36, of Philadephus Road, also is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

McLean said that at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the 70 block of Merlin Drive in reference to a person being shot. They found John Hammonds injured, a bullet having grazed his head.

The shooting was a result of a dispute between Locklear and Hammonds, according to McLean.

Anyone with information on Locklear’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

