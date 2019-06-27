Crime report

The following break-ins were reported on Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mount Zion Amazing Grace Church, Waterfall Lane, Rowland; Nicholas Anderson, Prospect Road, Pembroke; and Denise Brown, Cardinal Avenue, Lumberton.

Steve Sampson reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole from his motor vehicle on East White Pond Road in Fairmont.