Pierce dinner kicks of Homecoming

LUMBERTON — An incident that occurred during the graduation last week at Lumberton Senior High School has the chairman of the school board believing that a policy needs to be established providing clarity on what graduating students can and cannot wear during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a teacher asked that a ceremonial feather that a student had displayed be removed and the student complied. The incident caused an uproar on social media.

Mike Smith, the chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said he spoke with the school’s principal, Larry Brooks, about the incident. Brooks told him that students were advised not to wear anything in addition to the traditional mortar board, gown and academic cords, Smith said.

Brooks, who is an American Indian, used an example of a student perhaps displaying a Confederate flag as being potentially disrupting, Smith said. Brooks held the position that banning everything would be better than making judgments.

That is why he thinks a policy would be good so the decision is made at the school board level, and not with individual schools, Smith said. The Scotland County Board of Education recently ruled that ceremonial feathers would not be allowed, causing some pushback in that county.

He would lean toward being generous in what is allowed, Smith said.

“I don’t see what the problem is unless there is something that is obviously offensive or inappropriate,” he said.

He will talk to fellow school board members about perhaps attempting establish a policy, Smith said.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten was out of town and could not be reached for comment.

The controversy arose in Scotland County when students who wanted to wear American Indian cultural and religious items during their June 8 high school graduation ceremonies drew up and circulated a petition in May asking the school board to allow them to wear ceremonial American Indian items, such as eagle feathers, during graduation ceremonies. The request was denied.

The controversy washed into the Lumbee Tribal Council’s chamber in Pembroke. On June 4 the council approved a resolution in support of American Indian students wearing tribal ceremonial items.

On June 14, Frank Cooper, chairman of the Tribal Council’s Education, Culture and Public Relations Committee, explained the resolution is not in support of only students in Scotland County.

“This resolution is for any and all Native American students. It covers all counties,” he said.

It is to support the idea that students should be able to celebrate their accomplishments and cultures, he said. The feather is not given to all students. The student has to go “above and beyond,” Cooper said. It is presented to the student during a ceremony of blessing.

“If the feather is not allowed then you are infringing on the students’ exercising of their religion,” Cooper said.

Lynn Bruce Jacobs, senior pastor at Crying Spirits Ministries in Orrum, said on June 14 that students work hard to earn the feathers. They can be earned through a variety of ways, including work in their communities, helping their elders, receiving good grades and keeping their tribal history and culture alive by participating in cultural activities.

The feather that is the highest honor is the eagle’s, he said. The eagle feather, which is presented by the tribe, is earned through a combination of accomplishments throughout the student’s life.

Smith

Donnie Douglas T.C. Hunter Staff writers