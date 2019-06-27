Fairmont OKs amended budget

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
FAIRMONT — The commissioners met Thursday to approve an amended budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 to reflect setbacks from Hurricane Florence.

Commissioners Terry Evans, Monte McCallum and J.J. McCree and Mayor Charles Townsend formed a quorum for the meeting in Town Hall during which the amended budget was approved. Commissioners Casandra Gaddy, Charles Kemp and Felecia McLean-Kesler were not present.

The adjusted budget shows that the town has yet to receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement of $91,428 for work to repair damages caused by Hurricane Florence and a N.C. Emergency Management reimbursement of $30,476.

The 2018-19 budget also was adjusted based on an estimated proptery tax valuation of $119,610,410 and a collection rate of 90%.

Town Manager Katrina Tatum said the general fund looks great, however the town water fund did not fare as well after Hurricane Florence.

“Our water fund does not look as good because there is money owed by FEMA,” Tatum said.

Town Clerk Jenny Larson said the town filled out paperwork for reimbursement from FEMA.

The board also approved a write-off of $9,169.28 in uncollected water accounts for the year. A write-off of 2008 property taxes in the amount of $12,379.94 also was approved.

The fiscal year ends Sunday, which made the action necessary.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

