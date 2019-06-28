Pet of the week

June 27, 2019
PEMBROKE — The nine-day Lumbee Homecoming begins Friday with the seventh annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Dinner, an event that raises money for scholarships at three institutions and for which no tickets remain.
The goal is to raise $70,000, which would be used to fund scholarships at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Robeson Community College and N.C. Central, according to Rebekah Revels Lowry, a member of the organizing committee.
The event honors Julian Pierce, a Lumbee lawyer and civil rights leader who was murdered in March 1988 while running for a Superior Court judgeship. It will take place at 6 p.m. at the UNCP Annex.
Pierce was a graduate of N.C. Central’s Law School.
Money is primarily raised through an auction of artwork, to include prints, quilts and gourds, and through ticket sales.
Lumbee Homecoming is organized by Lumbee Regional Development Association and is in its 51st year. During the week of Homecoming the streets of Pembroke will be flooded with thousands of people, including many Lumbee who return to their native county for the celebration, and for the collard sandwiches and grape ice cream that will be available.
Events are scheduled for every day through July 6, when there will be a parade and a fireworks show. Among the many highlights are three pageants with contestants of all ages, an outdoor marker, the Lumbee Games, and concert and much more.
Following is a day-by-day schedule.
— Friday: The seventh annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner.
— Saturday: Pembroke’s 11th Bicycle Fun Ride: Registration 6:30 a.m. Starts 7:15 a.m. at LRDA Office Complex; golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club, with registration 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; Lumbee Games (Wrestling Championships) 12:30 p.m. (UNCP); and Lumbee Warriors Veteran’s Military Ball at Porter Plaza at 7 p.m.
— Sunday: Farewell Tea at 3 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church; and gospel sing at Saddletree Church of God at 6:30 p.m.
— Monday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; Lumbee Games, (Swimming Tournament) 6:30 p.m. at UNCP; Lumbee Tribe of NC Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant 2019 at Robeson Community College.
— Tuesday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; Elder’s Luncheon, noon at Southeastern NC Events Center on U.S. 74; Little & Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center.
— Wednesday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; Lumbee Games (Tennis Tournament), 5 p.m. at UNCP Varsity Tennis Courts; Lumbee Tribe’s Sobriety Social featuring The State of the Tribe from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pembroke Boys and Girls Club; First Native American National Baseball Team “Olympic Style” at Purnell Swett High School at 6:30 p.m.
— Thursday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; Summer Jam, 7 to 11 p.m. at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.
— Friday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; Lumbee Games (Basketball 3 on 3 Tournament) 9 a.m. at UNCP; Teen & Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m. at GPAC.
— Saturday: Lumbee Outdoor Market 9 a.m. until at 636 Prospect Road; 5K Run Walk (Southeastern Health Fitness Center Pembroke), registration is 5:45 to 6:20 a.m.; car show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Prospect Road; parade, lineup on Jones Street at 10 a.m.; AISES Pow Wow, noon at UNCP Quad; Ambassador Coronation at AISES Pow Wow 12:30 p.m.; outdoor gospel concert, 6 to 9 p.m. at LRDA Office Complex; All Veterans Parachute Team, UNCP, in front of Lumbee Hall; and Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show, 9 p.m. at LRDA Office Complex Events Field.
