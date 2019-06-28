Pet of the week

LUMBERTON — Robbie Davis, the attorney in waiting for Robeson County, will begin his new job on Monday.

Davis, a Lumberton native and the son of Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, is expected at the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the county’s administrative office at 701 N. Elm St. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on its Facebook page.

Davis has been hired as the next county lawyer, but will first work with interim County Attorney Gary Locklear. Locklear, a retired Superior Court judge, has been helping the county since the death in June 2018 of County Attorney Patrick Pait, who died in a car accident.

Davis will hold the title of assistant county lawyer until Locklear leaves the position. The county commissioners, in hiring Davis, felt it would be useful to have him work with Locklear for a period of time to ease the transition.

Davis has worked most recently in private practice in Bladen County.

Also on Monday, the commissioners will hear for a third time a request from Century 21 that a 53.51-acre tract near Pembroke be rezoned from Highway Commercial District to Residential Agricultural District to allow for residential uses. The matter has twice been tabled, with Commissioner Roger Oxendine, whose district includes the tract of land, saying he wanted a representative of Century 21 to appear so questions could be asked. Oxendine has indicated he worries about the possibility of chicken houses.

Also on the agenda are appointments to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board, Department of Social Services Board and the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.

The board is also expected to adopt a resolution proclaiming Astronaut Bill McArthur Day. McArthur is a native of Wakulla.

A closed session is on the agenda as well.