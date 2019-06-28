Fayetteville man dies in I-95 accident

By: Staff report

ROWLAND — A 41-year-year old Cumberland County man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

Hal W. McDonald Jr., of 5324 Fox Lake Drive in Fayetteville, died in the accident that happened at 10:46 p.m. in the southbound lane about six mile north of the South Carolina border, according to a report by Highway Patrol Trooper M.J. Miles.

The report said McDonald, who was alone in a 2005 Hyundai passenger car, was driving about 85 mph when the vehicle exited the road to the right, struck a guardrail, and rebounded back into the highway. McDonald, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Miles estimated that the vehicle was traveling about 65 mph when it hit the guardrail.

The vehicle had an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.

