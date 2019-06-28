Work ongoing to unclog canals

About 12 miles of canals throughout Lumberton have been cleared to promote drainage in the event of another hurricane. FEMA will reimburse the city for much of the work, which so far has come at a cost of about $2 million. About 12 miles of canals throughout Lumberton have been cleared to promote drainage in the event of another hurricane. FEMA will reimburse the city for much of the work, which so far has come at a cost of about $2 million. An earthen berm is being constructed around the city’s water plant. During Hurricane Matthew, the plant was flooded, disrupting the water supply for several days until a work-around solution was found. An earthen berm is being constructed around the city’s water plant. During Hurricane Matthew, the plant was flooded, disrupting the water supply for several days until a work-around solution was found.

LUMBERTON — A sizable portion of the maze of canals that drain the city of Lumberton has been cleaned out over the past few months, just as hurricane season gets underway.

Robeson’s biggest waterway, the Lumber River, is weeks away from work to clear fallen trees thanks to the Soil and Water Conservation Service and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Flood mitigation efforts have moved to the forefront for city, state and federal administrators after two 500-year floods that followed in the wakes of hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and then 2018.

Lumberton has cleared 12 miles of canals at a cost of about $2 million. A wall of earth is going up around the city’s water plant at a cost of $1.25 million, and clearing about 80 miles of the Lumber River will cost another $1.5 million.

Moving forward is a hydrologic study in advance of building a floodgate to block water from running through the Jacob Swamp Dike at the CSX railroad tracks.

Even that may not be enough, said Rob Armstrong, director of Lumberton Public Works. In the end, he said, “Homeowners in the flood plain should consider a buyout or elevating their homes.”

The city is paying the cost of cleaning up canals upfront and will be reimbursed on approved projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is footing the bill, which also means it is calling the shots.

“We’re about to wrap up FEMA-funded projects,” Armstrong said. “Not all canals were eligible, just the major conveyances.

“We have removed vegetation and obstructions, and there were some blockages that we removed without reimbursement,” he said. “We have not increased capacity.”

The city has not deepened the canals. Nevertheless, improving the flow by removing beaver dams, vegetative growth, fallen trees and trash is likely to make a difference.

“I think it will help,” Armstrong said. “We’ve already seen improvement during heavy rains.”

But, Armstrong warns, “Cleaning canals will not solve all our problems.”

Lumberton has many drainage canals, and on a map, they look a bit like a circulatory system. They cross major highways, like Interstate 95, and major thoroughfares, including N.C. 211 and N.C. 41.

They all have names, and the city has worked on branches, including Meadow, Five Mile, Saddletree, Ivey’s, Gum, Polecat and Cotton Mill.

One important canal runs along the city side of Jacob Swamp Dike and drains water from South Lumberton and West Lumberton. It crosses Alamac Road and N.C. 72 and flows into the Lumber River a couple of miles from the city limits.

Most, but not all, canals are channelized, meaning enlarged and improved. Contractors are working this week in Saddletree Swamp, which is not channelized, and Armstrong said beavers have been busy there.

The work on Saddletree Swamp began at N.C. 211, a stone’s throw from the Mayfair Subdivision, which was hard hit by flooding in both hurricanes.

Meadow Branch, Lumberton’s largest canal, has also received considerable attention because it flooded homes in the Highland Park area and The Robesonian on Roberts Avenue. Running past the Big Lots shopping center, Meadow Branch crosses Roberts Avenue, travels into Highland Park, behind the former Ramada Inn, under I-95 and, ultimately, into the river.

Lumberton’s work stops at the city limits, so work beyond that is also important. Clearing canals and ditches in the county to take water from Lumberton is the Soil and Water Conservation’s No. 1 priority for the drainage districts.

“The districts are working with FEMA to submit a proposal,” said Lucas Baxley, of the Conservation Service. “It’s a work in progress.”

Work on the Lumber River is expected in August or September, Baxley said. Bids are being sought.

“This will be a bank-to-bank project from Boardman to the Hoke County line,” he said. “Columbus County will clean out its part of the river below Boardman.”

Other flood mitigation efforts are underway in the city. An earthen berm is going up around the water plant, which is located just yards from Jacob Swamp Dike. That project will cost $1.25 million, a bargain if it keeps Lumberton’s water taps flowing during the next flooding event.

Less visible is the ongoing work on a floodgate in the dike. Armstrong gave a deposition this week in a lawsuit brought by landowners who live across the river and outside Jacob Swamp Dike to stop the project.

An engineering study of water flow in the city may answer the critical question about the effectiveness of the gate.

“Water gets complicated,” Armstrong said. “The Army Corps of Engineers has views on pumping.”

After both hurricanes the city pumped water from South Lumberton and West Lumberton to the Lumber River. Because they started pumping sooner after Florence, the city believes some properties were spared.

“We believe that pumping water earlier after Florence saved some property,” Armstrong said.

The floodgates are three to five years away at this point in time, city officials say. The project will cost more than $5 million.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

