Pembroke mayor joins ACP push

PEMBROKE — A local mayor is one of six in the state who signed a letter in support of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a bid to encourage federal regulators to allow construction to continue.

Pembroke Mayor Gregory Cummings attached his name to open letter. He is a big supporter of the pipeline project and has been involved with it for six years, at one time as director of Robeson County’s Economic Development Office.

The letter reads in part, “We believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize our economy and breathe new life into our communities.

“Our region desperately needs new infrastructure to attract the industries and jobs of the modern economy. Our current infrastructure is outdated and cannot support manufacturing or other new industries that we need to grow. These industries are passing over our communities and locating in other regions with more reliable infrastructure and access to natural gas.

“Without decent jobs or a growing economy, our young people are leaving our communities in the hope of finding opportunity elsewhere.”

It is “critical” that the project moves forward so the county can compete with other areas that have natural gas, he said.

“If we don’t have it, then we can’t compete,” Cummings said. “Over 90% of industry requires natural gas.”

Garysburg Mayor Roy Bell, Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore, Roanoke Rapids Mayor Emery Doughtie, Four Oaks Mayor Linwood Parker and Selma Mayor Cheryl Oliver also signed the letter supporting the 600-mile pipeline that would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia to a point near Pembroke. Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas are partners in the construction of the pipeline.

In the letter to regulators, the mayors explained the importance of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to the economic and environmental future of their communities.

Necessities for the growth of industry include natural gas, water and sewer, electrical, fiber optics and certified industrial sites, Cummings said.

“If that is not in place, you are automatically out of the game,” he said.

The pipeline can provide the county with more jobs, help farmers and increase workers’ wages, Cummings said. The pipeline played a role in landing Sanderson Farms. Some of the largest natural gas users in Robeson County include Campbell Soup Company, Sanderson Farms and Mountaire Farms of North Carolina Inc.

The construction project has stalled because of legal challenges. But the builders remain hopeful.

A judicial ruling on a challenge to one permit is expected to be handed down by the end of summer, said Tammie McGee, a spokesperson for Duke Energy. The challenge involves an opinion on the pipeline’s biological impact, but the ACP partners expect to prevail.

On Tuesday, the builders, backed by the federal Department of Justice’s solicitor general, filed in the U.S. Supreme Court an appeal of a ruling handed down by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, McGee said. The Appeals Court had ruled that a federal agency did not have the authority to grant permission for the pipeline to cross 600 feet beneath the Appalachian Trail.

“We expect to hear from the Supreme Court in the fall,” McGee said.

The ACP’s builders expect to resume construction of at least the North Carolina section of the pipeline in the fall, she said. Gas could be flowing in a parts of the pipeline in 2020, and along the full length of the pipeline in 2021.

“We’re still confident that the pipeline will be constructed,” McGee said.

One legal challenge arose in Robeson County.

Brothers Robie and Dwayne Goins filed a lawsuit in October 2017. They challenged the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ approval on Aug. 27, 2017, of a conditional-use permit for the project, according to Gary Locklear, Robeson County’s interim attorney. Other area residents, environmental groups and the Tuscarora Tribe joined the legal fight.

The Goins brothers own property near where the pipeline is to end in Robeson County. They sought to have the conditional-use permit application remanded and the permit revoked.

“The judge ruled in the county’s and the pipeline’s favor,” Locklear said Friday.

That means the conditional-use permit approval was upheld, he said. The permit allows the ACP’s builders to place a metering station and a 350-foot-tall tower near Prospect.

An appeal of the judge’s ruling has been filed in the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Locklear said. There is a question as to whether or not the appeal was filed before the filing deadline.

Superior Court Judge Mary Ann Tally’s ruling was not announced in court during the April 15 hearing, Locklear said. It was sent out “a week to 10 days” after the hearing, he said.

According to the ACP website, the pipeline project will generate along its length $28 million per year in new local tax revenue, add 17,240 new construction jobs and 2,200 new jobs in manufacturing and other industries.

Jessica Horne and T.C. Hunter Staff writers

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected], or T.C. Hunter at 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

