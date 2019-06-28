Man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old

Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man was arrested on Friday and charged with the shooting death of a 5-year-old child earlier this month that occurred during what lawmen called a staged fight among adults.

Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs, was arrested at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr., of Red Springs. Other arrests could be possible.

“This particular investigation has been personally troubling for investigators due to the age and cause of death of a child,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “While it took an extended time to interview everyone involved in this situation and to complete a fact-finding mission, this case remains open as we continue to seek out evidence and others that participated in the fight that led to this unfortunate death.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded on June 5 at about 6 p.m. to a call from Red Springs about a child having been shot. Oxendine had been transported in a private vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department from the 14000 block of NC. 72 West after suffering a gunshot wound. He died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred during a fight involving multiple adults. Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting inside in the rear seat of his mother’s vehicle. Oxendine’s brother was also in the rear seat of the vehicle, but was not injured. The two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the N.C. 72 West location to fight a second time.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices continue a joint investigation into the death of Oxendine with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

