Crime report

July 1, 2019 robesonian News 0

Jasmine McCormick, of Parkview Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from his apartment two black Samsung Smart TVs, with a total estimated value of $3,000.

Ryan Hunt, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his red, four-door Ford Fusion, valued at $33,000, with the license plate number of FBY-3162.

Melissa Strickland, an employee of Food Lion on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone took a child’s shopping cart, valued at $400, and put it in their vehicle.

Richard Watson, of Pate Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 2010 Acura TSX, valued at $8,500.

The following break-ins were reported Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gary Henderson, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Earl Woods, Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; Cassidy Fairley, Derby Lane, Parkton; Jocelyn Haynes, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Sandra McLaurin, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; Tony McMillan, Carriage Hill Drive, Parkton; Ramanda Naugle, Snake Road, Lumberton; Jamie Hunt, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Priscilla Caulder, Donnies Drive, Lumberton; and Travis Cromartie, Milan Avenue, Lumberton.

Condola Carbaugh reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that there was an assault with a deadly weapon on N.C. 710 North in Red Springs.