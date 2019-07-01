Work to close busy Pembroke street for a month

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A one-mile stretch of North Odom Street/Prospect Road in Pembroke will be closed for almost a month starting Monday.

The closure is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the street at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The road will be closed to through traffic from Monday until Aug. 2 between West Third Street at the Burger King and Cornith Road. Local access will be maintained for the businesses and the church on North Odom Street/Prospect Road.

A contractor will construct the grassy center islands, pave lanes and do other miscellaneous work while the college students are out for the summer, according to the DOT.

The department closed a portion of the same route from May 7 to June 18 to install three drainage pipes and pour the concrete for the roundabout at University Drive, which are all part of the same project.

The upcoming closure will use the same detour as before. Motorists will be directed to use West Third Street, University Road and St. Anna Road.

Ground was broken in April 2018 on reconstructing the campus gateway under a $5 million contract. The contractor is reducing the five-lane corridor into one lane in each direction and adding a raised median and other safety enhancements for drivers and students who cross it every day. The project is scheduled to be completed by this fall.

