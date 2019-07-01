Tuesday’s eclipse can be viewed on the web

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Unlike in 2017, Tuesday’s total solar eclipse will be not be visible to Robeson County residents.

However, several large museums and astronomy companies will offer live webcasts for people to watch the eclipse in the comfort of their homes.

The Exploratorium, based in San Francisco, will live stream the eclipse from Chile on its website www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse. The stream will begin at 4 p.m. Www.timeanddate.com will live stream the eclipse from Argentina, also beginning at 4 p.m.

This will be the only solar eclipse visible in 2019 because the moon’s shadow usually misses the Earth entirely, said Ken Brandt, director of the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center.

“The moon’s orbit is tilted by 5 degrees from our orbital plane,” Brandt said. “It is only when these two planes line up, known as the nodes of the moon’s orbit, that we can see an eclipse somewhere on Earth.”

This year’s eclipse will be visible mostly to people living in the Southern Hemisphere. The next solar eclipse that local residents will be able to watch live will be on April 8, 2024, during which 70% of the sun will be covered as it hangs in the sky above Robeson County.

