Homecoming parade has new route

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The route for the Lumbee Homecoming Parade, one of the signature events of the annual celebration, has changed this year.

The parade is Saturday, the final day of the nine-day homecoming, and it begins at 10 a.m.

The parade will line up off Deep Branch Road at the intersection of Jones Street, near the town’s water treatment plant, then turn left onto Third Street and head through downtown Pembroke, according to James Hardin, executive director of Lumbee Regional Development Association, which sponsors the event. It will then continue past the Food Lion shopping center and turn left at the State Employee’s Credit Union.

Parade attendees are advised that the parade will not line up on Prospect Road this year.

The grand marshal for the parade is District Attorney Matt Scott. District Court Judge Brooke Clark is the co-grand marshal.

For more information and a map of the route go to: www.Lumbeehomecoming.com and click on the Parade Route link or call 910-521-8602.

Homecoming began on Friday with the Julian Pierce Memorial Dinner and continues all week with many events, including pageants, athletic contests, a concert on Thursday and a fireworks display on Saturday.

