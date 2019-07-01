Herndon to replace Oxendine on DSS board

Davis Davis Oxendine Oxendine

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioner Roger Oxendine was ousted Monday from his seat on the Department of Social Services board of directors by a vote of 5-2.

Commissioner David Edge made a motion to appoint Commissioner Lance Herndon. After a substitute motion to reappoint Oxendine from Faline Dial failed for a lack of a second, Edge’s motion passed.

Voting in favor of Herndon were Edge, Herndon, Pauline Campbell, Tom Taylor and Chairman Jerry Stephens. Dial and Oxendine were in dissent. Commissioner Raymond Cummings is sidelined with an undisclosed illness and was not present at Monday’s meeting.

Oxendine was appointed to the Social Services board in August 2016 to replace Cummings, who has served on it for 18 years and was chairman for more than a decade. Oxendine’s appointment on a 7 to 1 vote was the third attempt to make the appointment.

The commissioners had failed on 4 to 4 votes to reappoint Cummings to another three-year board term or name someone to replace him.

In other action Monday, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rezone a 53.5-acre tract of land on N.C. 711 to residential from highway-commercial. It was the third attempt to get the property rezoned.

Jonathan Hunt, an attorney and owner of Jon Wayne Mobile Home Sales, said he plans to develop the property for single-family homes with large lots. He had previously requested a zoning that included agricultural and residential uses, but settled for residential only.

“The commission had asked to hear from someone involved in the development of the property to see where this matter is going,” County Attorney Gary Locklear said.

Commissioner Oxendine raised concerns that chicken houses may be built on the property, which is across the street from a high-end subdivision that includes a home owned by County Manager Kellie Blue.

“I was not sure what we were dealing with, and I did not want something there that would drive down property values in that community,” Oxendine said. “It’s a very good community.

“From what we’ve heard, all my questions are answered. I was just worried about chicken houses or a solar farm there.”

The commissioners were assured by Planning Director Dixon Ivey that a mobile home park could not be built on the property without obtaining a conditional-use permit from the board.

On the subject of a proposed dangerous dog ordinance, Locklear said a draft would be available by August, and he promised it may prove controversial.

“A panel of 15 people have put in 100 hours on this project,” Locklear said. “It did prove controversial.”

Robeson County has recently has experienced two deaths by attacks from dogs and at least one serious maiming. After the meeting, Locklear offered a glimpse at the ordinance.

The ordinance would require additional Animal Control personnel who may be paid for through fees to pet owners, he said. The ordinance will deal with dangerous dogs that have attacked people or other animals.

“It won’t be breed specific, although there may be limits to the number of dogs people may own,” Locklear said. “Hunting dogs are not a problem.”

Locklear said a public hearing should be held, and he expects it to be lengthy.

“Everyone should get a say,” Davis said.

The Board of Commissioners welcomed the next county attorney, who will replace Locklear later this year. Robbie Davis, a Lumberton native who has practiced law in Bladen County for 24 years, worked his first day for the county on Monday.

“He jumped right in on his first day,” Locklear said.

Davis said he would “work hard to prove the board had made a good choice.”

County Economic Developer Channing Jones was appointed to the board of the Southeastern Economic Development Commission for a four-year term.

The board also appointed Jamie Woodell to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board. Woodell is a human resource leader for Campbell Soup in Maxton.

Finally, the commissioners declared July 11 to be astronaut Bill McArthur Day. McArthur is a Robeson County native from the Wakulla community.

With four flights into space, McArthur is the second-leading astronaut in making walks in space. He will make an appearance at Robeson Community College from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 11 to mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Davis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Davism-Robbie.jpg Davis Oxendine https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roger-oxendine.jpg Oxendine

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]