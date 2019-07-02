Man charged in murder attempt

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred last month.

Charles Austin Coe, of the 100 block of Pate Street, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 8332 N.C. 72 East at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, according to police Capt. Terry Parker. He was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $100,000 bond.

He is also charged with discharging a weapon inside the city limits.

Coe is accused of shooting Clarence Graham, 31, of Spruce Street, during a confrontation at 6:12 p.m. on June 17 at Pate Street and C Ave. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was treated before being transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Anyone with additional information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

