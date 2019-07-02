Traffic stop leads to gun charges

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man faces guns charges following a vehicle stop on East Third Avenue Saturday.

Allen Wesley Wedmer, of 69 Front St., is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of firearm with altered serial number and carrying a concealed weapon.

About 9 p.m. on Saturday, Officer Amanda Velez stopped a white Lincoln Town Car for erratic driving on East Third Avenue in Red Springs, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe, of the Red Springs Police Department. Velez learned that Wedmer, 24, was driving under a suspended license.

Velez asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle after she detected what she believed was the scent of marijuana, according to Monroe.

“Upon search, the officer found marijuana cigars along with other drug paraphernalia,” Monroe said. “She also found a box of Remington bullets and a gold Ruger .380 handgun with the serial number of the gun being altered.”

Wedmer was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Staff report