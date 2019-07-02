Police seek pair for stealing credit cards

By: Staff report
These images taken from a suveillance video recorded at the Walgreens store on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton shows the two men believed to have broken in to a vehicle in the parking lot at Planet Fitness, located on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is searching for two people who broke into a vehicle located in the Planet Fitness parking lot Monday evening, stolen credit cards and used them quickly.

Two men broke into a 2015 Jeep Cherokee at about 8:37 p.m. in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, located at 2770 N. Roberts Ave., according to Capt. Terry Parker. The men stole a purse containing numerous credit cards and a debit card. Those cards were then used at Walgreens, located at 3003 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Surveillance video images taken at Walgreens show two black men entering the store, Parker said. One man was described as wearing a camouflage hat and camouflage pants, and the second was described as wearing shorts, a purple shirt and hat.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Evan Whitley. Callers can remain anonymous.

