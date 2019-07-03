Plenty of fireworks events to help nation celebrate 243rd birthday

Wilkins Wilkins

LUMBERTON — When it comes to fireworks this Independence Day, the sheriff says the public should leave it to the professionals — and there are ample opportunities to celebrate the nation’s 243rd birthday without risking injury.

“Robeson County citizens should remember that fireworks, as enjoyable as they are to watch, can be dangerous and should be handled by professionals,”said Sheriff Burnis L. Wilkins Jr.

Lumberton will hold its annual fireworks display on Wednesday at Lumberton High School on Fayetteville Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. The evening also will feature live entertainment by Stone Cloud Band, a parachute team demonstration, inflatables, face painting and food vendors.

Pembroke’s Fourth of July Summer Jam is set for 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

St. Pauls will celebrate the Fourth on Thursday with its annual fireworks display at the St. Pauls Fire Department, located at 585 W. McLean St. The show begins at 9 p.m.

Parkton will mark the holiday on Thursday with its 58th annual Independence Day celebration, sponsored by the Parkton Ruritan Club. The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. near West Third Street behind town hall. The Independence Day parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at School Street and end about noon on Washington Street. The celebration will include food, arts and crafts vendors and live entertainment.

The town of Rennert will mark Independence Day with a parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by music, a beauty pageant and fireworks. The parade will start at Shannon and Morgan J roads. Entrances to Rennert will be blocked at 9 a.m. because of the parade.

Family friendly activities also will be held throughout the day at the shelter on Rennert Road, just behind B&G Gas. There will be gospel singing, a basketball tournament, and the Miss Wee Rennert pageant at 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving favorites such as collard sandwiches, turkey legs, funnel cakes and grape ice cream. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Maxton’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Beacham Park. The family event will include entertainment, games and kids’ activities for all ages. The fireworks will begin after dark.

Lumbee Homecoming will end its nine-day run on Saturday with a fireworks show at about 9 p.m. at the Lumbee Regional Development Association.

For people those who insist on their own show, North Carolina law allows the use of flares and fountains, smoke, and other novelty items, such as sparklers, black snakes, and strobes. In North Carolina, if it blows up, it’s illegal.

Lumberton Fire Department Chief Paul Ivey also warns residents not to use fireworks near dry debris because of the possibility of fire. The absence of rain recently has heightened that danger.

Residents should remember to stay hydrated and to take breaks during outside festivities in the sun, he said.

“Just have fun, but safely,” Ivey said.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission estimates nearly 13,000 people were treated for fireworks injuries during 2017. Of those,, 67% were between June 16 and July 16 of that year, according to the commission.

Firework safety tips include:

— Obey local laws regarding explosive fireworks.

— Read cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting any fireworks.

— A responsible adult should supervise all activities surrounding fireworks. Children should never be given fireworks.

— Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

— Wear safety glasses when handling fireworks.

— Quickly move away after lighting a firework. Never light more than one at a time.

— Light fireworks only in a clear area. Stay away from buildings and vehicles.

— “Dud” fireworks should be left alone for at least 20 minutes before being soaked in a bucket of water. Never try to relight one.

— Always have a bucket of water and and water hose at the ready.

— Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

— Never shoot fireworks into metal or glass containers.

— Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

— Proper disposal of fireworks includes wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials.

— Always report illegal explosives, such as M-80s and quarter stickers, to police.

— Never put animals at risk.

Lumberton’s annual fireworks tonight at Lumberton High

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

