Two charged with larceny

July 3, 2019
LUMBERTON — Two Shannon men were arrested Tuesday and charged with a larceny that occurred at a construction site on Sunday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Hunt, 35, and Benny Locklear, 62, are each charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, larceny from a construction site and possession of stolen goods. Each was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday there was a report of a larceny at Renee Circle in Lumberton during which 24 square feet of vinyl siding and an 18-foot trailer valued at $3,600 were stolen. The vinyl and trailer were both recovered.

