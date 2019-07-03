July 3, 2019 robesonian News 0

Jimmy Clark, of South Fayetteville Street in Lumber Bridge, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at his residence.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michelle Spencer, Destin Drive, St. Pauls; Nelson Humphrey, Baxley Road, St. Pauls; and Jennifer McDougald, Sellers Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

TRC Construction, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Thomas Williams, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Krishay Sinclair, N.C. 20 East/ Barker Ten Mile Road, St. Pauls; and Dale Hunt, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont.

Allen Harrison, an employee at Courier Express at 3400 David St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used a spare key to break into the business and steal an unknown number of packages.

Manar Mustara, owner of Lumberton Furniture Gallery at 2306 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that the front glass window of his business was shattered.

Caysey Edwards, of Oxford Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her medication from her bedroom. The medication was valued at $200.

Kasha McBryde, of Mount Olive Church Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her burgundy 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from her residence. The vehicle, which has a dent on the driver’s side by the rear door, is valued at $3,000.