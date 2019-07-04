Traffic stops lead to two drug arrests

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton residents face drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday led to the discovery of cocaine, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Jimmy Faircloth, 51, of Cozy Drive, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Faircloth, who was out on bond for previous drug and weapons charges, was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Melea Carroll, 26, also of Cozy Drive, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond.

They were arrested after deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division and Criminal Investigation Division stopped a 2006 Kia Minivan and a 2000 Ford Explorer in the vicinity of Popes Crossing Road and Alamac Road near Lumberton. An investigation and search of the vehicles led to the discovery and seizure of cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to McLean.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

