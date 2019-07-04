Major resigns as Southside Ashpole’s principal

July 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Major

ROWLAND — Students at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, the state’s first member of the Innovative School District, will have a new principal in the coming academic year.

Bruce Major resigned that position effective Monday, according to Tony Helton, CEO of Achievement for All Children, which operates the school.

“Bruce has done an exceptional job serving the students of Southside-Ashpole and will be greatly missed,” Helton said. “He gave his heart and soul into moving the needle at Southside-Ashpole and building strong relationships in the community. We appreciate all that he has done and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Major was hired as principal of Southside-Ashpole in July 2018 after Achievement for All Children was selected by the Innovative School District to manage the school. A Sumpter, South Carolina, native, he is a career educator, beginning as a school psychologist and moving into administration. Major’s last assignment before Southside was leading an international school in China.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted unanimously in January 2018 to turn over management of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School to the fledgling Innovative School District for five years beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

The board’s action at the time marked a first in North Carolina education.

The General Assembly created the ISD to take over and turn around five low-performing schools in the state to serve as a model for school reform. Southside-Ashpole became the ISD’s first school.

School board members were faced with giving the ISD control of the school or closing it.

Southside-Ashpole continues to serve the existing student body. It does partner with the county schools for food service, transportation, maintenance and other services.

“We applaud State Board of Education and the ISD for being true pioneers in education and working so diligently to ensure that all children have opportunities to learn, grow, and reach their full potential,” Helton said. “AAC is grateful for the trust the State Board of Education and ISD have given the organization and look forward to the continued partnership.”

Major
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_major-mug.jpgMajor

Staff report