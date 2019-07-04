Work to close McArthur Road

July 4, 2019 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — A section of McArthur Road near Maxton will be closed starting Monday so a pipe beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The road section will be closed to traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. July 12, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work at the site is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Island Grove Road to Kever Road back to McArthur Road.