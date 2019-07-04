Work to close McArthur Road

LUMBERTON — The chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a member of the UNC Board of Governors are touting the two-year state budget recently vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a spending plan that could help UNCP transform Robeson County.

The budget could mean as much as $120 million for education in Robeson County over the next five years, including more than $90 million for UNCP.

But the Republican plan will need help from Democrats to take effect.

Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on Friday, the day after it was given final approval by both chambers of the General Assembly. The governor rejected the budget primarily because of the funding method for school construction and repair, and because he said it did not allocate enough money for teacher pay raises and did not expand Medicaid.

What the plan does do is provide money for a College of Health Sciences at UNCP, according to County Manager Kellie Blue, who is a graduate of UNCP, a former trustee there and current member of the UNC Board of Governors.

HB 966 allocates $91 million in State Capital and Infrastructure Fund money for UNCP. The bill shows the university would receive $6.5 million for the college in fiscal year 2019-2o and $20 million in 2020-21. Of the entire UNC system, only the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University is allocated more, $215 million.

Blue said it is important that the budget is approved as is so future budgets will be “obligated” to continue to fund the College of Health Sciences.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, has said funding for the College of Health Sciences would be spread out over five years.

“This is a blessing to the county,” said Blue, while pointing out that Robeson County ranks at or near the bottom in North Carolina for health, with high rates of obesity, heart disease and cancer.

The College of Health Sciences was announced in August and is the sixth college at the UNCP campus. It initially will consist of four pre-existing departments — counseling, health and human performance, nursing, and social work — with about 100 faculty and 1,400 students.

Health-related undergraduate and graduate programs presently offered by departments being combined to form the new college will include nursing, social work, school counseling, clinical mental health counseling, athletic training, and exercise and sports science.

Further plans for the college include a three-phased approach adding additional bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs, such as nurse practitioner, optometry, occupational therapy, physical therapy, public health, nutrition and dietetics, health informatics, and health administration.

Blue said students who attend the college can get a degree and then stay in Robeson County to help the county’s residents live healthier lives. She said, as one example, people who live in Wake County average living seven years longer than Robeson County residents, saying part of the disparity is the availability of health-care services.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings, who graduated Duke University’s medical school and was once a heart surgeon, sees the benefit from an educational point of view.

The budget bill reverses a continuing decline in state funding to colleges and universities, according to information from UNCP. That funding decline could lead to a shortage of skilled workers with degrees and erode universities’ long-term research capacity, which contributes to economic growth.

Funding for the College of Health Science also could improve a dismal education fact: The number of people age 25 or older who hold a college degree in Robeson County is 12.8%, compared with 29.9% across the state.

“At a time when higher education appropriations have been declining nationwide, North Carolina’s legislators are boldly upholding the value of a college degree and its benefits for citizens in our community,” Cummings said. “Education offers valuable skills and leadership to our students who will earn more, enjoy healthier lives and enrich our society. The proposed state budget is an unprecedented and transformative investment for our region’s future.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County could access $25.7 million from the budget, which could be used for school repairs for the system’s aging infrastructure and construction of new schools. There has been talk in the school system about building new schools, but finding the money to do so has been a problem. The budget allocates $6.5 million for Robeson Community College.

Cooper wants to use bonds to fund school construction projects. He maintains the fund would siphon money from other needs, like improving school safety, raising teacher salaries, or buying textbooks, at a time when the bond market is robust and the state can borrow at historically low interest rates.

He also has insisted that the budget should expand Medicaid, which he said would provide health care for 500,000 North Carolina residents.

Three-fifths of the members present in both chambers must vote in favor of an override for it to be successful. Republicans control the Senate, making a successful override vote likely. But there are 65 GOP members and 55 Democrats in the House. If all House members are present for an override vote, seven Democrats would need to vote in favor for the chamber to reach the 72 votes needed to defeat Cooper’s budget veto.

Three voted for the budget, and if they vote to override, four more are needed.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat whose District 47 includes much of Robeson County, did not vote on the budget last week, having an excused absence while he was doing legislative work in North Dakota. Graham provided The Robesonian a letter to the editor explaining his absence, and it will be published on Friday. It can be found now at robesonian.com.

Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 includes a slice of Robeson, worked with Britt to get more than $2 million for other Robeson County project in the budget, is a sure vote to override.

No veto vote will take place until at least Monday when legislators return from the July Fourth vacation.

State law allows the government to continue to work under spending levels for the fiscal year that ended June 30 until a new budget is approved.

Could deliver more than $120M for education needs

T.C. Hunter Managing editor