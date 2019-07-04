Curfew for golf carts during Homecoming

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — As Lumbee Homecoming winds down, Pembroke officials are reminding those who are getting around by golf cart that there is a curfew on their use at 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at midnight on Saturday, when Homecoming end.

Violators face the possibility of being issued a citation.

