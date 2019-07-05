Filing period opens for municipal seats in 12 towns

LUMBERTON — The two-week filing period of the Nov. 5 municipal elections begins on Friday at noon, and among the offices up for election are mayor in nine of the 12 towns in Robeson County, including Lumberton.
Candidates can file until July 19, when the filing period will end, also at noon, at the Board of Elections office at 800 N. Walnut St. near downtown Lumberton. The office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The filings fees vary by municipality, but they are all 10 percent of any yearly salary for that particular position.
Call the Board of Elections at 910-671-3080 for more information.
Following, in alphabetical order, are the municipalities that will be holding elections, the seats that will be up for grabs, and the current incumbents in those seats.
— Fairmont, three seats on the Board of Commissioners, terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Commissioners Cassandra Gaddy, Jeffery McCree and Charles Kemp.
— Lumber Bridge, two seats on the Town Council, terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Alan Brunnet and Randy Russ.
— Lumberton, the mayor’s seat and precincts 1, 4, 6 and 7 on the City Council, all terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Bruce Davis, Council members Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, Chris Howard Jr. in Precinct 6, and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7.
— McDonald, the mayor’s seat, and three seats on Town Council, all terms are four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor James R. Taylor and Council members Dannie M. Bacot. William A. Britt and George Dean Carter.
— Maxton, the mayor’s seat, and three seats on the Board of Commissioners, all terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Emmett “Chip” Morton and Commissioners Paul McDowell, James McDougald and Elizabeth Gilmore.
— Parkton, the mayor’s seat, and five seats on the Board of Aldermen, all terms are for two years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Al McMillan and Aldermen Nathaniel Solomon, Robin Hill, Doris Underwood, Tony McVickers and Annett McColl.
— Pembroke, the mayor’s seat, and two seats on the Town Council, all terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Greg Cummings and Council members Larry McNeill and Ryan Sampson.
— Proctorville, mayor’s seat, three Town Council seats, all terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Richard Pridgent and Council members Deborah Connor, Jennifer Connor and Virginia Ivey.
— Red Springs, mayor’s seat, and three seats on Town Council. The mayor’s term is for two years, and council seats are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Edward Henderson, and Council members Deron Burney, Shearlie McBryde and Caroline Sumpter.
— Rennert, three seats on Town Council, all terms are four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Shirley Ashford Tolson, Brenda F. Locklear and Vivian W. McRae.
— Rowland, mayor’s seat and two seats on Town Council. The mayor’s term is two years, and council terms are four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Michelle Shooter and Council members Allen Jean Love and Betty Boyd.
— St. Pauls, mayor’s seat and two at-large seats on Board of Commissioners, all terms are for four years. Incumbents whose seats are up for election are Mayor Jerry Weindel and Commissioners Jerry Quick and Evans Jackson.