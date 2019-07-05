Homecoming exits with bang Saturday

July 5, 2019 robesonian News 0

PEMBROKE — The nine-day Lumbee Homecoming will end on Saturday night with a bang.

Literally.

The annual celebration, which is sponsored by the Lumbee Regional Development Association and is in its 51st year, will culminate with a fireworks show at the LRDA office that will begin about 9 p.m.

The fireworks show will bring to an end a full day of activities that follows eight days of activities.

But there is Friday fun first.

The Lumbee Outdoor Market at 636 Prospect Road will open at 9 a.m., the same time the Lumbee Games basketball tournament starts at UNCP. One of Lumbee Homecoming’s signature events, the Teen & Miss Lumbee Pageant, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center on the UNCP campus.

On Saturday, the Lumbee Outdoor Market opens again at 9 a.m. The 5K Run Walk will be held, with registration at Southeastern Health Fitness Center Pembroke from 5:45 to 6:20 a.m. A car show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Prospect Road; the AISES Pow Wow will be at noon on the UNCP Quad; the Ambassador Coronation at AISES Pow Wow will be 12:30 p.m.; and there will be an outdoor gospel concert from 6 to 9 p.m. at the LRDA Office Complex in advance of the Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show.

One of the most attended events will be the Lumbee Homecoming parade, which begins at 10 a.m. with a new route this year. Matt Scott, the newly elected Robeson County district attorney, is the parade’s grand marshal, and District Court Judge Brooke Clark is the co-grand marshal. Among the many dignitaries who will be in the parade is Cheri Beasley, the chief justice for the North Carolina Supreme Court.

A new route is being used this year because of work on Prospect Road.

The parade will line up off Deep Branch Road at the intersection of Jones Street, near the town’s water treatment plant, then turn left onto Third Street and head through downtown Pembroke. It will then continue past the Food Lion shopping center and turn left at the State Employee’s Credit Union.

For more information and a map of the route go to: www.Lumbeehomecoming.com and click on the Parade Route link or call 910-521-8602.

The annual homecoming has flooded the streets of Pembroke with thousands of people throughout the week, including many county natives who now live elsewhere but return to see old friends, enjoy collard sandwiches and indulge in grape ice cream.

Town officials are remind people that while golf carts are allowed, they must be off the streets at 11 p.m. on Friday and midnight on Saturday, or citations can result.

The Homecoming began on June 28 with the Julian Pierce Memorial Dinner, which raises money for scholarships at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Robeson Community College, and North Carolina Central, and has included a variety of events since, including beauty pageants, a military ball, a golf tournament, a bicycle ride, a concert and much more.

On Wednesday, Harvey Godwin Jr., the chairman of the Lumbee Tribe, delivered the annual State of the Tribe address.