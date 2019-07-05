Crime report

Geno Kerns, of Rowland Avenue in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a white mountain bike with an estimated value of $120.

Salvatore Gadsden, of Swingstad Avenue in Rocky Mount, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a cash box and iPad, valued at $699, from the TNT Fireworks stand on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Dana Shelton, of Colombia Avenue in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her orange Husqvarna lawnmower, valued at $600, from her back yard.

Arbus and Leilani Locklear, of Londonderry Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole their black 2013 Honda Accord, valued at $17,000, with a license plate number of EMK 6070.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nelson Humphrey, Baxley Road, St. Pauls; Jennifer McDougald, Sellers Drive, Lumberton; Terrance Curry, Stealth Drive, Maxton; Merle Hammonds, Liberty Park Road, St. Pauls; and Lewis Brooks, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton.

Justin McNeil reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that there was an aggravated assault with an intent to kill resulting in serious injuries on Popes Crossing Road in Lumberton.