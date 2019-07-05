Food Lion distributing food to needy on Tuesday

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

LUMBERTON — Food Lion has partnered with a local nonprofit to distribute food Tuesday morning on a first-come, first-served basis through the Food Lion Feeds program.

Community Comes First Inc. will begin distributing food at 8:30 a.m. at its location at 506 E. 22nd St. in Lumberton.

To be eligible to receive food, a person must be 65 years of age or older, have a monthly income of $1,100 or less, and bring photo identification and a Social Security benefit verification letter to the distribution center.

About 15 Food Lion representatives will be present to help distribute the food, said Randy Lewis, who founded Community Comes First Inc. in February. Leroy Burke, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Bladenboro; the Rev. Michael Cummings, pastor of Deep Branch Baptist Church in Lumberton; and Steve Strickland, director of the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association will be present.

The nonprofit plans to feed 200 families, Lewis said. Any additional donations will be accepted.

Anyone who is interested in making donations can call Lewis at 910-301-0079.

The Food Lion Feeds program began in 2014, according to the grocery store’s website.

“Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to eliminate the choices families are forced to make when they are hungry,” the website entry reads in part.

Community Comes First Inc. also offers a food bank and household supplies to people in need. Lewis said the nonprofit provides building supplies to families who have lost their homes to Hurricane Florence.

“It is the mission, duty and purpose of Community Comes First Inc. to provide services to the community as a charitable organization by offering resources and relief, before, during, and after a disaster,” according to CCF’s website.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at [email protected] or 910-416-5165.

